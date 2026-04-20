Billie Eilish mom thanks Hailey, Justin Bieber for fulfilling her 'unimaginable dream'

The Coachella Weekend 2 was once-in-a-lifetime moment for Billie Eilish and her family!
Over the weekend, the mega musical event sparked a massive frenzy as Justin Bieber, during his hit headlining show, brought his superfan Eilish on stage, sending the crowd wild.
During Justin's One Less Lonely Girl segment, his wife, Hailey Bieber, pushed the Blue hitmaker onto the stage, making Eilish's childhood dream come true and bringing her back to her fan girl era.
A day after the surreal experience, the Birds of a Feather songstress's actress mum, Maggie Baird, took to her official Instagram account to send a deeply moving message to Hailey and Justin Bieber for making her daughter's "unimaginable dream" come true.
"One of the most touching moments ever. It sounds crazy, but we watch our children develop these deep deep connections to artists who move them and usually there's nothing in our power to do," she began.
The 67-year-old actress continued, "But we buy them records and maybe buy them a ticket to a concert (or a movie of a concert in our case because we couldn't afford to see an actual concert)."
"Watching this crazy unimaginable dream come true over many years is so incredible. I'm so grateful to Justin Bieber for the kindness he has shown Billie and to our whole family and to Hailey who makes so many things wonderful and possible," the Life Inside Out star concluded.
Moreover, Billie Eilish also took to her Instagram Stories to reflect on her feelings after being serenaded by Justin Bieber at Coachella.
She posted a selfie of her bloodshot eyes, writing, "can't stop crying."