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King Charles hit with big trouble hours before marking milestone occasion

The British monarch receives concerning update as he gears up to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth II's centenary

King Charles hit with big trouble hours before marking milestone occasion
King Charles hit with big trouble hours before marking milestone occasion

Hours before celebrating a huge milestone, King Charles has been hit with a shocking trouble.

The British monarch is set to mark his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II's, 100th birthday on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, with a series of delightful engagements and tributes, and a special address, scheduled to release at midnight.

However, as he gears up to mark the major occasion, GB News reported on Monday, April 20, that anti-monarchy campaigners from Republic have stuck shocking protest posters to the railings of Buckingham Palace.

On the posters, they have regarded the former Queen a "flawed person."

The protestors have also created posters resembling the promotional advertisements for the special royal fashion exhibition - set to mark Queen Elizabeth's centenary, Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style - that include a photo of the former Queen with a question, "What did she know?"

The group also criticized the late Queen as "a flawed person who always put family before country."


Meanwhile, Republic's CEO Graham Smith slammed the milestone 100th birthday of the Queen as "a whitewash of history" and "a lot of empty words that ignore the cover-up of Andrew and the systematic abuse of public funds."

"As the posters say, we need an honest history to be told of the royals and the secrets they are so keen to protect," he stated.

The Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style exhibition, currently running at Buckingham Palace, has proven immensely popular with the public.

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