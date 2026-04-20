Anne Hathaway spellbinds as PEOPLE's 2026 World's Most Beautiful cover star

Anne Hathaway's spellbinding beauty has got PEOPLE's seal of approval!
The Devil Wears Prada 2 star added another feather to her cap with a major new achievement on Monday, April 20, becoming PEOPLE Magazine's World's Most Beautiful cover star for 2026.
For the cover photo, the Mother Mary actress captivated in an ethereal look, wearing a black Tamara Ralph dress featuring a bold plunging neckline and black-and-white buds popping all over the ensemble.
She topped the gorgeous dress with a striking red leather jacket that perfectly complemented the outfit.
Hathaway - who is leading five movies this year - during an interview with the outlet excitedly shared that she has no plans of slowing down and is looking forward to having fun in her career, instead of stressing over it.
Reflecting on her comeback as Andy Sachs after two decades in the second installment of her hit movie The Devil Wears Prada, Anne Hathaway described the experience as "beautiful," adding that "it was joyful" to return with the original costars Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.
"Sometimes you’re like, ‘I wish I could go back to that moment knowing what I know now.’ So for me this was the chance to actually be with the same people again, step back into that world, but with a little bit more perspective," she stated.
During the interview, The Princess Diaries star also gushed over her jewelry designer and film producer husband Adam Shulman, calling him a "dream partner."