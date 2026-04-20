D4vd faces first-degree murder charge in teen’s death investigation

D4vd will be charged in the murder case of 14-year-old teenager.
According to NBC News, the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is currently facing charges of first-degree murder.
The 21-year-old singer will be formally charged in the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez after her remains were found in the trunk of his Tesla in Los Angeles, in September.
His victim was last known to be alive on April 23, 2025, as per the deceased's family.
Burke will be charged with first-degree murder, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.
He was taken into custody earlier this month by the LAPD's robbery-homicide division and is being held without bail.
Morever, Burke is also accused by prosecutors of lewd and lascivious sexual acts with an individual under 14 years of age and mutilating human remains.
Charges have not yet been filed, however, he is expected to be arraigned on Monday afternoon.
Last week, in a statement to US media, his lawyers said, "Let us be clear - actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death."
D4vd is currently ebing held without bail in Los Angeles following his arrest for the alleged murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.