Nicole Kidman sheds more light on new ‘fascinating’ interest after Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman has further shed light about her fascinating interest in becoming a death doula, following her divorce from Keith Urban.
For the unversed, the 58-year-old actress in a previous interview earlier this month, revealed that she got the idea to explore becoming a death doula after the demise of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman.
Now, talking more about it, the Babygirl star told journalist Hoda Kotb at a HISTORY Talks event on Saturday, April 18, in Philadelphia that she fits the "certain personality type" needed to become a death doula.
“I think it's fascinating,” explained Kidman, adding that it's a really fascinating and very beautiful.
“And you have to be a certain personality to be able to do it,” she continued, adding, “But I found out that I'm actually that personality.”
The Aquaman performer went on to say, “It's very important to me. There is always suffering in life, right?
“But if there [are] people there who can help with that and can help those final stages be less painful, you can feel the connection and the love, then that is a lovely thing to be able to do. So that's what I'm exploring.”
The ex-wife of Urban concluded, saying that she believes death doulas are a “huge necessity” because of longer life expectancies, and the “loneliness” that some people face.
On the professional front, Nicole Kidman will star soon star in Practical Magic 2, a sequel of her 1998's Practical Magic, scheduled to be released on September 18, 2026.