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Nicole Kidman sheds more light on new ‘fascinating’ interest after Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman will star in ‘Practical Magic 2’ which is expected to be released in September 2026

Nicole Kidman sheds more light on new ‘fascinating’ interest after Keith Urban divorce
Nicole Kidman sheds more light on new ‘fascinating’ interest after Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman has further shed light about her fascinating interest in becoming a death doula, following her divorce from Keith Urban.

For the unversed, the 58-year-old actress in a previous interview earlier this month, revealed that she got the idea to explore becoming a death doula after the demise of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman.

Now, talking more about it, the Babygirl star told journalist Hoda Kotb at a HISTORY Talks event on Saturday, April 18, in Philadelphia that she fits the "certain personality type" needed to become a death doula.

“I think it's fascinating,” explained Kidman, adding that it's a really fascinating and very beautiful.

“And you have to be a certain personality to be able to do it,” she continued, adding, “But I found out that I'm actually that personality.”

The Aquaman performer went on to say, “It's very important to me. There is always suffering in life, right?

“But if there [are] people there who can help with that and can help those final stages be less painful, you can feel the connection and the love, then that is a lovely thing to be able to do. So that's what I'm exploring.”

The ex-wife of Urban concluded, saying that she believes death doulas are a “huge necessity” because of longer life expectancies, and the “loneliness” that some people face.

On the professional front, Nicole Kidman will star soon star in Practical Magic 2, a sequel of her 1998's Practical Magic, scheduled to be released on September 18, 2026.



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