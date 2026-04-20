Rebel Wilson labelled 'bully' as explosive nine-day defamation case begins

Rebel Wilson has reached Sydney court for a high-profile case hearing.
On Monday, April 20, the Pitch Perfect actress made her way to a Sydney courthouse for the first hearing of a defamation lawsuit filed against her by actress Charlotte MacInnes.
During the trial, MacInnes - who has accused Wilson of tarnishing her reputation and damaging her character through her explosive social media posts - branded the 46-year-old actress as a "bully."
MacInnes's attorney, Sue Chrysanthou, told the court that The Hustle actress was a "bully" for "slagging" her client on Instagram.
"Ms Wilson was not a whistleblower who was seeking to protect a young actress," she argued.
For those unfamiliar, the entire fiasco began back in 2023 when The Deb - directorial debut of Rebel Wilson - producer Amanda Ghost took a bath with the movie's lead actress, Charlotte MacInnes, in an apartment in Sydney after a swimming session on Bondi Beach.
Wilson, on her Instagram account, claimed that MacInnes told her the incident made her uncomfortable and harassed and had filed a complaint against Ghost.
However, shortly later, MacInnes alleged that Wilson's claims were false and she was not sexually harassed by the movie's producer.
This prompted Rebel Wilson to claim that Charlotte MacInnes withdrew her complaint after Amanda Ghost offered her career opportunities - a claim the young actress has denied.
As a counteract, MacInnes filed a defamation case against Wilson, accusing her of damaging her character and career by claiming that she changed her story after receiving a record deal and being cast by Ghost in a stage show.
According to MacInnes’s lawyer, Sue Chrysanthou, Amanda Ghost suffered from cold urticaria - a rare condition that causes an allergic reaction to cold temperatures, per the Cleveland Clinic - after the swim.
In order to help her, MacInnes bathed her to help the producer warm up.
The high-profile legal trial is expected to last nine days and is being streamed on YouTube.