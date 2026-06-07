Ariana Grande unveils Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist as she hits the road after 6 years

Ariana Grande is back to the stage with an electrifying new tour.
On Saturday, June 6, the We Can’t Be Friends singer kicked off her fifth concert tour, The Eternal Sunshine Tour, at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, marking her return to stage after six years.
At her first-ever show of the new tour, the Wicked actress captivated fans with a 23-song setlist, making the experience truly enchanting.
While the tour name easily suggests that the concerts would focus largely on songs from Grande’s seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, it also includes tracks from the singer’s other two albums which she released after wrapping up her last tour back in December 2019.
In addition to her past songs, Ariana Grande also live-performed her new single, Hate That I Made You Love Me, from her upcoming eighth studio album, Petal, slated to release on July 31, 2026.
Eternal Sunshine Tour Setlist:
The Eternal Sunshine Tour 23-song setlist includes:
Yes, And?
Positions
Dandelion
The Boy Is Mine
Eternal Sunshine
Just Like Magic
Thank U, Next
7 Rings
Imperfect for You
Warm
Safety Net
One Last Time
Rain on Me
Break Free
Twilight Zone
Past Life
Dangerous Woman
Honeymoon Avenue
Hampstead
Into You
Hate That I Made You Love Me
We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)
Supernatural