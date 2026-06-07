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Ariana Grande unveils Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist as she hits the road after 6 years

The ‘We Can’t Be Friends’ singer returns to stage after more than six years with electrifying first concert of Eternal Sunshine Tour

Ariana Grande unveils Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist as she hits the road after 6 years
Ariana Grande unveils Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist as she hits the road after 6 years

Ariana Grande is back to the stage with an electrifying new tour.

On Saturday, June 6, the We Can’t Be Friends singer kicked off her fifth concert tour, The Eternal Sunshine Tour, at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California, marking her return to stage after six years.

At her first-ever show of the new tour, the Wicked actress captivated fans with a 23-song setlist, making the experience truly enchanting.

While the tour name easily suggests that the concerts would focus largely on songs from Grande’s seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, it also includes tracks from the singer’s other two albums which she released after wrapping up her last tour back in December 2019.

In addition to her past songs, Ariana Grande also live-performed her new single, Hate That I Made You Love Me, from her upcoming eighth studio album, Petal, slated to release on July 31, 2026.

Eternal Sunshine Tour Setlist:

The Eternal Sunshine Tour 23-song setlist includes:

Yes, And?

Positions

Dandelion

The Boy Is Mine

Eternal Sunshine

Just Like Magic

Thank U, Next

7 Rings

Imperfect for You

Warm

Safety Net

One Last Time

Rain on Me

Break Free

Twilight Zone

Past Life

Dangerous Woman

Honeymoon Avenue

Hampstead

Into You

Hate That I Made You Love Me

We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)

Supernatural

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