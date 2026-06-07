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Jennifer Lopez finally addresses Brett Goldstein dating rumours: 'Make it true'

The 'Marry Me' starlet set the record straight on dating rumours with 'Office Romance' co-star, Brett Goldstein

Jennifer Lopez finally addresses Brett Goldstein dating rumours: Make it true
Jennifer Lopez finally addresses Brett Goldstein dating rumours: 'Make it true' 

Jennifer Lopez has finally reacted to her Office Romance co-star, Brett Goldstein! 

Meanwhile, promoting her new romantic comedy Netflix film, the Selena alum broke her silence on escalating dating rumours with her new co-star. 

Earlier this week, Lopez and Goldstein appeared on Savannah Guthrie's popular program Today, where the Marry Me actress set the record straight on escalating dating rumours. 

"There’s never a time when I’m seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don’t try to put me with the person," the On the Floor hitmaker added.  

Furthermore, the mom of two revealed that, "I think if you stand near her, that’s what happened."

Afterwards, she also spoke about how she was linked with Yellowstone star, Kevin Costner, shortly after her divorce settlement with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. 

"I think I was with Kevin Costner this year. There were a lot of people, but that doesn't make it true. [We're not dating," she addressed. 

For those unaware, the romance speculations between Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein emerged when the actress was asked about her best on-screen kiss during an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

Last year, the Grammy-nominated singer made a cryptic statement, leaving the internet in a frenzy when she offered Brett’s name as her answer.   

For those unaware, Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein appeared together in new film, Office Romance, which premiered on June 5th, 2026.  

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