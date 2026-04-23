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Khloé Kardashian makes surprise career move as Kendall Jenner's dating buzz grows

The Good American founder announced surprise move amid Kendall Jenner's new romance with Jacob Elordi

Khloé Kardashian makes surprise career move as Kendall Jenners dating buzz grows
Khloé Kardashian makes surprise career move as Kendall Jenner's dating buzz grows  

Kardashians and Jenners are back in the headlines!

Kris Jenner's daughters are reaching new heights of fame, some due to surprising career moves and others because of their high-profile love affairs. 

The Kardashians starlet shares her three Kardashian daughters, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé, with her former husband, Robert Kardashian. 

While Kendall and Kylie, Kris co-parent with her ex-partner, Caitlyn Jenner. 

However, her two daughters, Khloé and Kendall, are currently breaking the internet due to the interesting developments in their lives.

On Wednesday, April 22, the Good American founder, 41, has announced her new Hulu show, alongside her childhood besties, including Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq McCray, Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Yris Palmer and Nicole Williams English.

Khloé announced the upcoming Hulu show, The Girls, in a recent statement, "I am excited to introduce you to my chosen family. My incredible inner circle of real-life besties."

Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi dating buzz: 

This surprise announcement came shortly after an insider recently confirmed that Kendall Jenner, 30, had quietly begun dating Jacob Elordi, 28, days before their sighting at the 2026 Coachella festival's first weekend.

"They’ve been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple of months," the tipster revealed to People this week.

Other media outlets are also suggesting that Kendall Jenner’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, who is also dating a handsome Hollywood hunk, Timothée Chalamet, played a role in matchmaking in her eldest sibling’s new relationship.

So far, neither Khloé Kardashian nor Kris Jenner has confirmed the romance buzz between Kendall and Jacob Elordi.  

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