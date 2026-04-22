News
News

Shraddha Kapoor to team up with Aamir Khan for Ashneer Grover biopic

The 'Stree' actress is joining the star-studded cast of the upcoming biopic on BharatPe co-founder, Ashneer Grover

Shraddha Kapoor to team up with Aamir Khan for Ashneer Grover biopic
Shraddha Kapoor to team up with Aamir Khan for Ashneer Grover biopic

Shraddha Kapoor is joining forces with Aamir Khan for the upcoming biopic on BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover.

As reported by Mid-Day, the Aashiqui 2 actress has been associated with the project since its early stages and would be playing Madhuri Jain Grover.

A source told the outlet that it was decided quite early in the project development that Kapoor would play the female lead.

The film is reportedly based on Grover's journey as an entrepreneur and the controversies surrounding his exit from BharatPe in 2022, when allegations emerged about him and his family misusing the company funds.

Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover
Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover

Madhuri Jain Grover had served as the company's Head of Controls before her termination the same year.

Rahul Mody has been working on the screenplay for around three years. The filmmaker previously contributed as a writer to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). He is also rumoured to be in a relationship with Kapoor.

The project gained massive attention after reports suggested that Aamir Khan is considering playing Ashneer Grover in the biopic.

Previously, a source close to the 3 Idiots star informed Bollywood Hungama, "Aamir has read it and loved it; he is doing this film. It's in the pre-production stage. It's also very relatable, as Ashneer is an extremely popular figure with today's audience."

About Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover

Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover tied the knot in July 2006, and the pair share two children, a son Avy and a daughter named Mannat.

Deepika Padukone’s new project already in the works amid second pregnancy
Deepika Padukone’s new project already in the works amid second pregnancy
Rajpal Yadav hits back in Rs9 crore debt case with new claims
Rajpal Yadav hits back in Rs9 crore debt case with new claims
Aishwarya Rai stuns daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at airport after rare family snap
Aishwarya Rai stuns daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at airport after rare family snap
Ranbir Kapoor torn between 'Brahmastra 2' and 'Dhoom 4' in crucial career phase
Ranbir Kapoor torn between 'Brahmastra 2' and 'Dhoom 4' in crucial career phase
Salman Khan undergoes gruelling high-altitude transformation for 'Maatrubhumi'
Salman Khan undergoes gruelling high-altitude transformation for 'Maatrubhumi'
Aneet Padda shares emotional tribute after losing someone she called 'only love'
Aneet Padda shares emotional tribute after losing someone she called 'only love'
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ sets OTT record with jaw-dropping deal
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ sets OTT record with jaw-dropping deal
‘Raja Shivaji’ trailer: Riteish Deshmukh’s surprising transformation amazes fans
‘Raja Shivaji’ trailer: Riteish Deshmukh’s surprising transformation amazes fans
Ayushmann Khurrana’s new film's teaser sparks backlash over infidelity claims
Ayushmann Khurrana’s new film's teaser sparks backlash over infidelity claims
Atlee Kumar, director of Deepika Padukone's film 'Raaka,' welcomes baby girl
Atlee Kumar, director of Deepika Padukone's film 'Raaka,' welcomes baby girl
Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' delivers solid debut weekend at box office
Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' delivers solid debut weekend at box office
Kangana Ranaut on ‘romance’ with Chirag Paswan: ‘When I see him’
Kangana Ranaut on ‘romance’ with Chirag Paswan: ‘When I see him’

Popular News

Meta faces criticism as workers protest new keystroke and activity tracking software

Meta faces criticism as workers protest new keystroke and activity tracking software

2 minutes ago
'Heartstopper Forever': Netflix unveiled film release date on special day

'Heartstopper Forever': Netflix unveiled film release date on special day
22 minutes ago
Niall Horan shows up for Louis Tomlinson amid alleged Zayn Malik feud

Niall Horan shows up for Louis Tomlinson amid alleged Zayn Malik feud

an hour ago