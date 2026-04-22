Shraddha Kapoor to team up with Aamir Khan for Ashneer Grover biopic

Shraddha Kapoor is joining forces with Aamir Khan for the upcoming biopic on BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover.
As reported by Mid-Day, the Aashiqui 2 actress has been associated with the project since its early stages and would be playing Madhuri Jain Grover.
A source told the outlet that it was decided quite early in the project development that Kapoor would play the female lead.
The film is reportedly based on Grover's journey as an entrepreneur and the controversies surrounding his exit from BharatPe in 2022, when allegations emerged about him and his family misusing the company funds.
Madhuri Jain Grover had served as the company's Head of Controls before her termination the same year.
Rahul Mody has been working on the screenplay for around three years. The filmmaker previously contributed as a writer to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). He is also rumoured to be in a relationship with Kapoor.
The project gained massive attention after reports suggested that Aamir Khan is considering playing Ashneer Grover in the biopic.
Previously, a source close to the 3 Idiots star informed Bollywood Hungama, "Aamir has read it and loved it; he is doing this film. It's in the pre-production stage. It's also very relatable, as Ashneer is an extremely popular figure with today's audience."
About Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover
Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover tied the knot in July 2006, and the pair share two children, a son Avy and a daughter named Mannat.