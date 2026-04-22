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Deepika Padukone’s new project already in the works amid second pregnancy

The ‘King’ actress lines up new work just two days after second pregnancy announcement

Deepika Padukone’s new project already in the works amid second pregnancy
Deepika Padukone’s new project already in the works amid second pregnancy

Deepika Padukone is already working on a new project, just two days after announcing her second pregnancy.

The update on the 40-year-old actress was made by filmmaker Punit Malhotra, who took to his Instagram Stories and shared a selfie with her.

In the caption, the I Hate Luv Story filmmaker wrote, “This shoot? 10/10. No notes! (star emoji). Thank you @deepikapadukone for being so warm, gracious and wonderful… truly grateful! I owe you one (smile and bow down emojis).”

He captioned the first snap, writing, “In pin safety pin….”


The second picture showed her from the back, showcasing her blow-dried hair in place.

Though, Malhotra did not reveal anything about the project they were shooting for, he just informed his social media followers that it’s “Day 6” of the shoot.

The update comes two days after Padukone announced in a social media account that she and her husband, Ranveer Singh, will soon welcome another baby.


It’s worth mentioning here that the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua, in 2024.

On professional front, Deepika Padukone is all set to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in King.

The upcoming action thriller is scheduled to be released on December 24, 2026.

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