News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Olivia Rodrigo drops time of ‘Stupid Song’ video ahead of new album release

The ‘deja vu’ songstress is releasing her third album ‘You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love’ today

Olivia Rodrigo drops time of ‘Stupid Song’ video ahead of new album release

Olivia Rodrigo finally revealed the time of music video of her new song called Stupid Song video ahead of album drop.

The 23-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday, June 12, and shared a glimpse of the video.

She captioned her post, writing, "With a hand on my heart i swore. ’stupid song’ video premieres tonight at 9 pm PT/ midnight ET."


Rodrigo’s post comes a few hours until the release of the third album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

Releasing today, her studio album has been produced by Daniel Nigro, with Jim-E Stack and Noah Conrad on co-production.

Her 13-track record explores two distinct themes a "Girl So in Love" side and a "You Seem Pretty Sad" side.

The American singer’s latest track from the forthcoming album includes drop dead, stupid song, honey bee, maggots for brains, u + me, my way, purple, the cure, begged, what’s wrong with me, less, expectations, and cigarette smoke.

It’s worth mentioning here that Olivia Rodrigo has already released drop dead as a lead single on April 17.

She later dropped The Cure on May 22, 2026, as the second single.

Olivia Rodrigo’s you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love is set to be released today, June 12, 2026.

Taylor Swift keeping her wedding with Travis Kelce a ‘deliberate mystery’?
Taylor Swift keeping her wedding with Travis Kelce a ‘deliberate mystery’?
Selena Gomez speaks out after Taylor Swift-linked ‘fake Knicks fans’ post sparks fury
Selena Gomez speaks out after Taylor Swift-linked ‘fake Knicks fans’ post sparks fury
Taylor Swift holds back tears as she makes Songwriters Hall of Fame history
Taylor Swift holds back tears as she makes Songwriters Hall of Fame history
‘RHONJ’ star Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania arrested after serious allegations
‘RHONJ’ star Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania arrested after serious allegations
Kendall Jenner makes shocking demand to family to ‘protect’ Jacob Elordi
Kendall Jenner makes shocking demand to family to ‘protect’ Jacob Elordi
Dwayne Johnson shares cancer scare after finding 'painful' lump during promotion
Dwayne Johnson shares cancer scare after finding 'painful' lump during promotion
Taylor Swift, Haim sisters turn Knicks Victory into dance party: Watch
Taylor Swift, Haim sisters turn Knicks Victory into dance party: Watch
Nicole Kidman reacts to Taylor Swift, Haim The Band's viral dance: 'my girls'
Nicole Kidman reacts to Taylor Swift, Haim The Band's viral dance: 'my girls'
Olivia Rodrigo reveals shocking album changes after Louis Partridge heartbreak
Olivia Rodrigo reveals shocking album changes after Louis Partridge heartbreak
Zac Efron’s new project in Australia breaks all rules with its sustainable approach
Zac Efron’s new project in Australia breaks all rules with its sustainable approach
Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner share hug at Knicks game amid bad blood with Kim Kardashian
Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner share hug at Knicks game amid bad blood with Kim Kardashian
Jacob Elordi’s solo Japan outing grabs attention amid Kendall Jenner romance
Jacob Elordi’s solo Japan outing grabs attention amid Kendall Jenner romance

Popular News

Jaspal Rana dies at 49: What we know about former Asian Games gold medallist's health

Jaspal Rana dies at 49: What we know about former Asian Games gold medallist's health
2 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo drops time of ‘Stupid Song’ video ahead of new album release

Olivia Rodrigo drops time of ‘Stupid Song’ video ahead of new album release
3 hours ago
'8647' markings on National Mall grass in US capital prompts investigation

'8647' markings on National Mall grass in US capital prompts investigation
4 hours ago