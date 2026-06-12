Olivia Rodrigo drops time of ‘Stupid Song’ video ahead of new album release

Olivia Rodrigo finally revealed the time of music video of her new song called Stupid Song video ahead of album drop.
The 23-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday, June 12, and shared a glimpse of the video.
She captioned her post, writing, "With a hand on my heart i swore. ’stupid song’ video premieres tonight at 9 pm PT/ midnight ET."
Rodrigo’s post comes a few hours until the release of the third album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.
Releasing today, her studio album has been produced by Daniel Nigro, with Jim-E Stack and Noah Conrad on co-production.
Her 13-track record explores two distinct themes a "Girl So in Love" side and a "You Seem Pretty Sad" side.
The American singer’s latest track from the forthcoming album includes drop dead, stupid song, honey bee, maggots for brains, u + me, my way, purple, the cure, begged, what’s wrong with me, less, expectations, and cigarette smoke.
It’s worth mentioning here that Olivia Rodrigo has already released drop dead as a lead single on April 17.
She later dropped The Cure on May 22, 2026, as the second single.
Olivia Rodrigo’s you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love is set to be released today, June 12, 2026.