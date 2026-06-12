Taylor Swift keeping her wedding with Travis Kelce a ‘deliberate mystery’?

Taylor Swift is about to marry Travis Kelce, the love of her life, and there won't be an Easter egg? Well, that’s not happening.
Swift and Kelce are reportedly holding their wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City next month, and around 1,000 guests will be invited to the 20,000-seat arena.
However, insiders suggest that it's all been an intentional calculated strategy to protect the couple’s privacy.
As per Daily Mail’s source, the Madison Square Garden speculation could be a "distraction" to afford Swift and Kelce’s privacy for a secret, intimate ceremony.
According to the insider, such a "bait and switch" would hardly be surprising as the 36-year-old singer likes to think of herself as a master illusionist, with a habit for dropping "easter eggs".
While further shedding light on Swift’s highly anticipated wedding, the confidant revealed, "Taylor's official wedding will not have 1,000 guests."
As per them, there is a private and highly secure ceremony planned for her closest family and friends.
Moreover, guests of the wider party have been encouraged to donate gifts to charity.
"There is something [else] associated with MSG," said the source.
"QR codes are going to be sent to guests," another source revealed, adding, "The codes haven't gone out yet."
It’s worth mentioning here that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to tie the knot on July 3, 2026.