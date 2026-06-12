Dua Lipa makes huge sacrifice for Callum Turner just days after dreamy wedding

Dua Lipa made a huge sacrifice for Callum Turner just weeks after their wedding that took place last month.
According to Turner, his 30-year-old singer-wife is planning to relocate to the States for him.
Speaking about it to The Hollywood Reporter, the 36-year-old actor said, “We work jobs where we have to go around the world.”
“We make sure that we're together as much as possible,” said the Bond frontman, adding, “It's important when we are home in London to be with our friends as much as possible.”
The relocating move by the couple hints at the Rosebush Pruning actor landing two back-to-back shoots that require him to work across the country.
For those unaware, Lipa and Turner tied the knot last month on May 31, 2026, in a private civil ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London.
The couple then held another lavish three-day weekend wedding celebration in Palermo, Sicily on June 6, 2026, with family and close friends.
The star-studded guest list was kept under wraps, though sources close to the couple revealed that the celebrations included notable stars like Charli XCX, Elton John, George Daniel, and Donatella Versace.
It’s worth mentioning here that Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, who first sparked romance rumours in late 2024, made their relationship official earlier this year.