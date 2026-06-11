Dwayne Johnson shares cancer scare after finding 'painful' lump during promotion 

Dwayne Johnson has opened up about a possible cancer diagnosis after he discovered a "really painful" lump in his testicle.
In the summer issue of Esquire, the Fast Forever actor shared that he felt the lump while showering on a Friday and was at the doctor's by Monday morning.
His physician gave him a few possible diagnoses, including cancer, a possibility that could be ruled out via ultrasound.
However, Johnson was booked all day to promote Jumanji: The Next Level with co-stars Kevin Hart and Jack Black.
"So I had to live with that for those twenty-four hours, not knowing—and I had to be on all day, joking around, making speeches," Johnson said.
The Moana star shared that he did not inform his wife, Lauren Hashian, of his concerning doctor's visit, noting, "I didn't want to worry her before I knew if it was anything to even worry about."
He revealed that he's "fine", adding, "But I didn't know that then, and the thing was really painful."
Elsewhere in the interview, Johnson shared that he has started using ChatGPT to generate his daily workout plans.