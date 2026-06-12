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‘RHONJ’ star Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania arrested after serious allegations

Milania Giudice has been arrested on serious charges

‘RHONJ’ star Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania arrested after serious allegations
‘RHONJ’ star Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania arrested after serious allegations

Teresa Giudice’s 20-year-old daughter Milania Giudice has reportedly been arrested after serious charges.

As per Page Six, it is confirmed that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s daughter, Milania, has been arrested on domestic violence charges

The records show Milania was taken in by Montville Township Police at about 6:12 p.m. local time after the alleged incident.

She was scheduled for a May 19 court appearance, though no plea was filed as the US Sun was first to report it.

Notably, Teresa, 54, shares Milania — along with daughters Gia, 25, Gabriella, 22, and Audriana, 16 — with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

The former duo were married from 1999 to 2020 before the Bravo star tied the knot with her second husband, Luis Ruelas, in 2022.

Despite her arrest, Milania remained active online, sharing a TikTok on the same day as the reported incident.

‘RHONJ’ star Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania arrested after serious allegations

In a video set to an audio calling her “a young, beautiful diva,” she modeled sweatpants and a letterman’s jacket.

Following a brief absence, she reappeared online to celebrate her mother’s birthday.

“happy birthday to my favorite person in the world!!!!” she wrote via Instagram on May 18, alongside photos with the Bravo star,

She added, “YOU ARE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MOMMY.”

Notably, Milania has had previous encounters with the law, including a car crash in May 2024. At the time, she damaged her Mercedes-Benz convertible after colliding with another car.

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