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Kendall Jenner makes shocking demand to family to ‘protect’ Jacob Elordi

Kendall Jenner is reportedly guarding her relationship with Jacob Elordi from her mother Kris Jenner

Kendall Jenner makes shocking demand to family to ‘protect’ Jacob Elordi
Kendall Jenner makes shocking demand to family to ‘protect’ Jacob Elordi

Kendall Jenner has reportedly set a strict boundary with her family regarding Jacob Elordi, with new details emerging about her efforts to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

As per Star Magazine, a source shared that The Kardashians star is determined to keep her romance with the Euphoria star off-screen, with sources claiming she could step away from The Kardashians if Kris Jenner makes the relationship a storyline.

"The problem is, if Kris wants to make it a plot line, she can just mention it herself and gossip to one of the sisters about it, so Kendall doesn't actually have a lot of control," the source mentioned that the model has reportedly threatened to step away from the show if her romance is discussed.

The insider mentioned that the momager views Kendall’s concerns as excessive, though Kendall has no intention of backing down.

Kendall is "very into Jacob and doesn't want her mom ruining it."

Kendall Jenner makes shocking demand to family to ‘protect’ Jacob Elordi

To note, Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi first sparked dating rumours at Coachella, but in May 2026, the speculation intensified.

The couple were photographed on a Hawaii trip and then out in Los Angeles with Jenner’s sister, Kylie, with her partner, actor Timothée Chalamet, days later.

Jenner and Elordi were also seen conversing at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March.

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