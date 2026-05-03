‘Man on Fire’: Will Netflix renew series for Season 2?

There’s quite a buzz surrounding the newly released Netflix Man on Fire remake whether it will be renewed for another season.
The 2026 series released all its seven episodes as an action drama mystery-thriller rated TV-MA, and its official setup is direct, "Haunted by his past and hunted by his enemies,” Creasy fights to keep a teenage girl alive in Rio de Janeiro."
Premiered on the giant streamer on April 30, the series rebuild Special Forces veteran John Creasy's character, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
Plot
In the beginning, Creasy is seen already losing his Mexico City team during a failed mission. Paul Rayburn then pulls him toward Brazil with a new job.
However, the apparent fresh start collapses after a luxury high-rise bombing kills Rayburn, his family, and more than 600 Brazilian citizens.
The show then pivots from survival thriller to conspiracy story, with the FRP, Ferraz, Osmar, President Carmo, Prado Soares, and CIA figure Henry Tappen all tied into the larger mystery.
Cast
The series stars Mateen II as John Creasy, Billie Boullet as Poe Rayburn, Scoot McNairy as Henry Tappan, Alice Braga as Valeria Melo, Bobby Cannavale as Paul Rayburn, and Paul Ben-Victor as Moncrief.
So, will there be a Season 2?
As of now, Netflix has not officially renewed Man on Fire for a second season, however, there are high chances of the season being greenlit by the streaming platform as the show has garnered strong viewership.