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Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad David’s birthday once again as family rift intensifies

Brooklyn Beckham continues to remain estranged from his family amid ongoing family feud

Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad David’s birthday once again as family rift intensifies
Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad David’s birthday once again as family rift intensifies

While the entire Beckham family celebrated David Beckham’s special day with love and heartfelt shout-outs, Brooklyn Beckham chose to remain silent this year too.

On Saturday, May 2, the iconic English former footballer rang in his 51st birthday with best wishes and love from family, friends, and fans.

However, just like last year, David’s this birthday also remained incomplete as his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, neither celebrated the joyous occasion nor wished him due to his ongoing rift with the family.

Last year, the Inter Miami CF co-owner celebrated his milestone 50th birthday with a grand bash that included all his family and high-profile friends.

But, his eldest one skipped the major event, sparking buzz about a possible rift.

A few months back in January 2026, Brooklyn addressed the family feud for the first time, slamming his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, via his Instagram Stories.

"I have been silent for years and have made every attempt to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed," began the aspiring chef.

He continued, "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

The 27-year-old also called out his celebrity parents for valuing public promotions and endorsements above all else.

“Brand Beckham comes first. Family 'love' is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo,” he added.

Brooklyn Beckham currently lives in the US with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

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