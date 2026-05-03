Michael Jackson biopic sequel lands in hot water before release

The sequel to a biopic about late Michael Jackson has drawn massive criticism before its release.
According to Radar Online, the Antoine Fuqua directional, that features the late King of Pop’s nephew Jaafar Jackson portraying him, has entirely sidestepped the most difficult chapters in the late singer's life.
In short, the insider familiar with the production revealed, “There is a growing sense that talk of a sequel is less about creative ambition and more about damage control – an effort to respond to the backlash without fully confronting it.”
The same confidant dished out, “But framing a follow-up as a more 'complete' story risks being seen as an afterthought and crass apology rather than a genuine reckoning for Jackson.”
The tipster then tattled, "From a reputational standpoint, it raises difficult questions. If the most contentious aspects of Jackson's life were deliberately minimized the first time, audiences may view any attempt to revisit them now as reactive and even opportunistic."
Meanwhile, released on April 24, Michael has so far grossed about $217 million globally, against the budget of $200.
The sequel to Michael Jackson's biopic is currently in development, with filming expected to begin later this year or 2027.
The upcoming sequel will focus on later stages of life of Michael Jackson, potentially by April 2029.