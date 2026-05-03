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‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ storms box office with impressive opening weekend

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt’s ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ makes incredible start at the box office

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ storms box office with impressive opening weekend
‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ storms box office with impressive opening weekend

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is casting its magic!

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt starrer, which was released on Friday, May 1, made an impressive start at the box office with its incredible opening weekend.

As shared by Variety and Deadline, the comedy-drama film grossed $77 million at the domestic box office and $156.6 million across the globe during its first weekend after hitting the big screens.

In comparison, its first installment, released back in 2006, collected $27.5 million domestically during its opening weekend.

The anticipated sequel also outshined the record-breaking movie Michael soon after its release as the biopic, which was shining bright previously, made only $54 million on its second weekend.


Part of the success credit goes to The Devil Wears Prada 2’s star-studded cast that reunited the original members; Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt.

Moreover, the celebrity cameos also elevated the buzz of a whole new level as the movie includes guest appearances of Naomi Campbell, Ciara, Lady Gaga, Ashley Graham, Amelia Gray, and Heidi Klum.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 plot:

According to IMDb, The Devil Wears Prada 2 shows, “Andy Sachs reunites with Miranda Priestly as they navigate their careers amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing.”

The movie is the sequel to 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada.

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