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‘Euphoria’ Season 3 finally dives into Rue and Laurie’s twisted dynamic

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 finally moves forward with new drama in episode 4

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 finally dives into Rue and Laurie’s twisted dynamic

"Kitty Likes to Dance", the new episode of Euphoria Season 3 has finally on HBO Max that showcases more Rue and Laurie’s twisted dynamics rather than focusing on Cassie and Nate.

The latest episode that dropped on Sunday, May 3, picks up directly from last week’s cliffhanger as Rue, played Zendaya, gets pulled over by 2 DEA agents.

Rue is cornered into becoming an informant and nearly blows her cover when Magick, played by Rosalía, overhears her, asking new girl Kitty, played by Anna Van Patten if anyone’s forcing her to work not only as a stripper.

P.S. Spoiler alerts!

Later in the same episode, Rue betrays herself with a glance as Magick asks if she knows this woman, who robs and then shoots Big Eddy in his genitals.

To which, Rue explains the getaway driver is a woman named Faye who works with Laurie.

Many social media users strongly reacted to the new development in the season 3 with one X user writing, “maddy serving looks, cassie crazy af, nate getting karma, rosalia serving, rue becoming a snitch, this was such a good episode #euphoria. (sic)”

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 finally dives into Rue and Laurie’s twisted dynamic

Another posted, “starting to get scared that Rue's gonna die by the end of Euphoria, my God, this chick just keeps fucking up. (sic)”

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 finally dives into Rue and Laurie’s twisted dynamic

Euphoria Season 3 stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace.

New episodes of the provocative American teen drama come out on Sundays at 9 PM ET on HBO and HBO Max.  

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