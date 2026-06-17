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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
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Simon Cowell's ex fiancée Lauren Silverman finally speaks on pregnancy controversy

The 'America's Got Talent' judge’s ex fiancée opened up about the end of her marriage to Andrew Silverman

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
Simon Cowells ex fiancée Lauren Silverman finally speaks on pregnancy controversy
Simon Cowell's ex fiancée Lauren Silverman finally speaks on pregnancy controversy

Lauren Silverman has broken her silence on becoming pregnant with Simon Cowell’s child while still married to her then-husband.

Speaking on Happy Mum: The Podcast, the America's Got Talent judge’s ex fiancée opened up about the end of her marriage to Andrew Silverman and learning she was expecting a child with Cowell during the marriage.

"There are so many emotions that went with that, because it was the end of my marriage, obviously," she explained.

Silverman went on to share, "It was one of the hardest times of my life, because — I don’t want to say regretful, because I don’t regret anything — do I wish it had happened a different way … of course I do."

She shared that she wishes she "could go back and take away the hurt and take away the pain" that her actions caused her ex-husband and their son, Adam.

Simon Cowells ex fiancée Lauren Silverman finally speaks on pregnancy controversy

Silverman mentioned the intense press attention during the scandal made it hard to enjoy her pregnancy, as she focused on keeping Adam safe from scrutiny.

"I was just so in fight or flight. I was just trying to get through it and just try to wake up every day and not, I don't know, fall apart cause it was intense," she said.

Silverman noted, "Everywhere I went … it was just the way that people would look at me. I was on the cover of every magazine and there were news stories about it … it was just awful."

Despite the backlash, Silverman recalled knowing that "Simon was the person I wanted to spend my life with" and that "however we got there, I just believed that it was meant to be."

The pair confirmed their relationship in 2013 when Silverman’s pregnancy was revealed, triggering a media storm and prompting her husband to file for divorce shortly after.

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