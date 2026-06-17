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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Kai Cenat postpones Streamer University auditions in Atlanta after crowd chaos, arrests

The US streamer was set to kick off in-person applications for the Streamer University in Atlanta this week

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Kai Cenat postpones Streamer University auditions in Atlanta after crowd chaos, arrests
Kai Cenat postpones Streamer University auditions in Atlanta after crowd chaos, arrests

Kai Cenat has postponed the Atlanta in-person auditions for Streamer University 2026 after a huge crowd gathered ahead of the event.

The event, originally set for around 1 p.m. on June 16 near Georgia State Stadium, drew a massive crowd, leading to troubles with logistics.

On Tuesday, Cenat announced that in-person application event for Atlanta has been rescheduled on Wednesday, June 17.

To avoid overcrowding, a new location was expected to be revealed not before 9 a.m. via his channels, with applications beginning at 1 p.m.

Kai Cenat/ TikTok
Kai Cenat/ TikTok

Creators and fans arrived in the area a day prior, prompting a strong police presence and several arrests as authorities worked to manage the situation.

The Atlanta Police Department warned people to not gather in large groups at the announced location, but despite the police request, people gathered and tensions rose as officers dispersed crowds, resulting in multiple arrests for various violations.

In response, Cenat advised hopeful applicants to stay home to prioritise safety and avoid further disappointment. 

The audition, which aimed to give creators a chance at a free, all-inclusive experience built around learning, collaboration and growth, was successful in LA and New York City; however, Atlanta's crowd turned out to be unmanageable.

Kai Cenat first hinted at the project in February 2025 as a way to connect creators across the world with opportunities.

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