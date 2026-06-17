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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
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Shakira, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo spark romance buzz with LA outing

The Colombian hitmaker and 'The Lincoln Lawyer' star have been photographed leaving an LA hotspot together

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
Shakira, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo spark romance buzz with LA outing
Shakira, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo spark romance buzz with LA outing

Shakira and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo ignited romance whispers after they were spotted leaving the Sunset Towel Hotel in LA.

On Tuesday, June 16, the clicks were shared by gossip account DeuxMoi as the pair went out during the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker's break from her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour after she wrapped two of her local shows.

For the surprise outing, Shakira was dressed in a chic black camisole with fitted dark blue denim jeans.

She also held a leather jacket in her hands, and completed the look with a pair of black heeless platform.


Fansreact to Shakira and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo outing

Fans flooded the comment section under the Instagram post, sharing their excitement about the potential couple, as one user penned, "MANUEL omg. Shakira he is a CATCH."

"Oh, I'm invested. I love him on his Netflix show. she deserves the absolute best!" another comment read.

"Wow. never though about it but damn! They look great together," a third fan said.

A fourth user wrote, "They're gorgeous together."

The photos came days after Shakira opened up about her relationship status, years after her split from Gerard Pique, who is also the father of her children.

"I'm just thinking of raising my kids. I don't see that for now. Maybe when they're older," she told PEOPLE magazine.

Meanwhile, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo had been previously linked to Audrey McGraw, the daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

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