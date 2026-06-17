Jazz-Rock band Chicago confirms death of founding member Walter Parazaider at 81 

Walter Parazaider has died at the age of 81.
Renowned jazz-rock band confirmed his tragic death in a heartbreaking statement on Wednesday, June 17th.
"A Rock & Roll band with horns was Walt’s idea. He put the band together, and they rehearsed in the basement of his mother’s home," the legendary band lamented.
They went on expressing profound grief, stating, "He is also the one who did the hard work to book shows for the young, unknown band, performing top 40 covers at local bars in and around Chicago."
Notably, the deceased saxophonist's death was confirmed by his daughter Felicia Helen Parazaider on Facebook with a heart-wrenching tribute, "I love you, Poppy, my Pal."
"You coloured our world," she concluded as the grieving daughter had yet to disclose the cause of death of her deceased father.
According to media reports, Walter Parazaider was living in the Las Vegas area, but his place of death was not disclosed.
The legendary jazz-rock band Chicago currently consists of 10 members in its active touring and recording lineup.
For context, the iconic band was founded by Walter Parazaider and his fellow musicians, including Terry Kath, Danny Seraphine, Lee Loughnane, James Pankow, and Robert Lamm on February 15th, 1967.