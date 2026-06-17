Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Jazz-Rock band Chicago confirms death of founding member Walter Parazaider at 81

Walter Parazaider founded the legendary rock band Chicago in 1967

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
Jazz-Rock band Chicago confirms death of founding member Walter Parazaider at 81
Jazz-Rock band Chicago confirms death of founding member Walter Parazaider at 81 

Walter Parazaider has died at the age of 81.

Renowned jazz-rock band confirmed his tragic death in a heartbreaking statement on Wednesday, June 17th.

"A Rock & Roll band with horns was Walt’s idea. He put the band together, and they rehearsed in the basement of his mother’s home," the legendary band lamented.  

They went on expressing profound grief, stating, "He is also the one who did the hard work to book shows for the young, unknown band, performing top 40 covers at local bars in and around Chicago."

Notably, the deceased saxophonist's death was confirmed by his daughter Felicia Helen Parazaider on Facebook with a heart-wrenching tribute, "I love you, Poppy, my Pal."

"You coloured our world," she concluded as the grieving daughter had yet to disclose the cause of death of her deceased father.

According to media reports, Walter Parazaider was living in the Las Vegas area, but his place of death was not disclosed.

The legendary jazz-rock band Chicago currently consists of 10 members in its active touring and recording lineup.

For context, the iconic band was founded by Walter Parazaider and his fellow musicians, including Terry Kath, Danny Seraphine, Lee Loughnane, James Pankow, and Robert Lamm on February 15th, 1967. 

Daveigh Chase dies at 35 as her boyfriend reveals cause of death in emotional statement
Daveigh Chase dies at 35 as her boyfriend reveals cause of death in emotional statement
Zendaya, Tom Holland kick off 'Spider-Man: Brand-New Day' press tour ahead of film release
Zendaya, Tom Holland kick off 'Spider-Man: Brand-New Day' press tour ahead of film release
Olivia Wilde reflects on intense scrutiny during ex-Harry Styles relationship: 'Crazy'
Olivia Wilde reflects on intense scrutiny during ex-Harry Styles relationship: 'Crazy'
Zendaya, Tom Holland drop surprise video update after confirming marriage
Zendaya, Tom Holland drop surprise video update after confirming marriage
Simon Cowell's ex fiancée Lauren Silverman finally speaks on pregnancy controversy
Simon Cowell's ex fiancée Lauren Silverman finally speaks on pregnancy controversy
Angelina Jolie makes striking appearance days after Brad Pitt faces fresh heartbreak
Angelina Jolie makes striking appearance days after Brad Pitt faces fresh heartbreak
Kai Cenat postpones Streamer University auditions in Atlanta after crowd chaos, arrests
Kai Cenat postpones Streamer University auditions in Atlanta after crowd chaos, arrests
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO split: Real reason for their divorce laid bare
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO split: Real reason for their divorce laid bare
Ariana Grande drops special wish for the 'love of her life' after Ethan Slater breakup
Ariana Grande drops special wish for the 'love of her life' after Ethan Slater breakup
North West’s music career levels up with new tour announcement
North West’s music career levels up with new tour announcement
Shakira, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo spark romance buzz with LA outing
Shakira, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo spark romance buzz with LA outing
Mystikal sentenced to 20 years in jail for rape: 'I deserve the max sentence'
Mystikal sentenced to 20 years in jail for rape: 'I deserve the max sentence'

Popular News

Cristiano Ronaldo shares emotional post ahead of Portugal 2026 World Cup opener

Cristiano Ronaldo shares emotional post ahead of Portugal 2026 World Cup opener
2 hours ago
Meta AI restructuring chief Emily Dalton Smith departs

Meta AI restructuring chief Emily Dalton Smith departs
2 hours ago
Daveigh Chase dies at 35 as her boyfriend reveals cause of death in emotional statement

Daveigh Chase dies at 35 as her boyfriend reveals cause of death in emotional statement

3 hours ago