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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Zendaya, Tom Holland kick off 'Spider-Man: Brand-New Day' press tour ahead of film release

Tom Holland and Zendaya promote 'SpiderMan: Brand-New Day' after major personal confession

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Zendaya, Tom Holland kick off Spider-Man: Brand-New Day press tour ahead of film release
Zendaya, Tom Holland kick off 'Spider-Man: Brand-New Day' press tour ahead of film release 

Zendaya is supporting her husband, Tom Holland, for his much-anticipated film, Spider-Man: Brand-New Day.

After confirming marriage, the 30-year-old English actor made a stylish joint appearance with his wife as they officially kicked off the new film’s press tour.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Tom and Zendaya appeared in high spirits at the special promotional campaign that occurred in Amsterdam.

For the campaign, the Euphoria actress showed off her marvellous wedding band as she rocked a customised dress designed by Louis Vuitton.

While Tom opted for a black suit, which he paired with a red, white and blue tie.

This joint appearance marked their first following The Odyssey actor confirmed his marriage to Zendaya while debunking speculations that the wedding photos circulated earlier this year were not AI-generated.

Speaking with Esquire, The Impossible actor, who quietly got engaged with The Drama actress in December 2024, said that none of their loved ones was manipulated by the viral wedding photos, “they were all there.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland are currently promoting their highly anticipated film, Spider-Man: Brand-New Day, which is slated to be released in theatres on July 30th, 2026.  

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