Rihanna, A$AP Rocky make signature late entrance at Met Gala 2026

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stayed true to form, arriving fashionably late to close out the 2026 Met Gala in signature style.
The duo, both red carpet staples at 38 and 37, turned up late as usual on Monday, May 4.
At the 2026 Met Gala, with its “Costume Art” theme, Rihanna stunned as she ascended the Met steps in a breathtaking Maison Margiela creation.
The piece looked more like a sculpture, with an intricate bodice forming a layered, illusion-style silhouette.
Most of the piece was crafted from a glossy, liquid-metal-like fabric, while the center seemed to cascade with real jewels.
Her ear cuffs and rings stood out as statement pieces, taking the ensemble to another level.
Ri Ri’s beauty look matched the palette, with shimmering frosty eyes and a hairstyle finished with Jennifer Behr’s gold accessories.
A$AP Rocky seemed to reference his new role as a girl dad in a baby pink coat featuring a feathered brooch, paired with a bow tie and loafers.
This year’s Met Gala theme is tied to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring 2026 exhibition, “Costume Art,” with the dress code “Fashion Is Art,” focusing on the dressed body and diverse human forms, including pregnant and aging bodies displayed through new mannequins.