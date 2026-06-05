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Inside Andrew's mystery bruise as report reveals Beatrice, Eugenie's royal housing perks

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor makes eerie appearance with giant bruise on his face amid police investigation

Inside Andrews mystery bruise as report reveals Beatrice, Eugenies royal housing perks
Inside Andrew's mystery bruise as report reveals Beatrice, Eugenie's royal housing perks  

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's eerie appearance with a giant bruise has seemingly distracted attention as the police investigation continues to expose the ex-prince.

On Thursday, June 4th, the former Duke of York was pictured driving near Sandringham with a large purple mark around his eye, leaving fans curious and astonished.

Now, royal sources claimed that the bruise is not linked with his investigation; however, the disgraced royal, who has been under investigation since February 19th, has been dealing with a non-serious medical condition.

This sighting might be a tactic by the estranged royal member to distract from the fresh report released by the National Audit Office on the same day.

According to media reports, the 50-page document suggested that the then-prince rented out three royal lodges out of eight to satisfy his greed for money.

The bombshell report also claimed that his two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, whom he shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, were living in their royal residences for free as King Charles III himself was paying the rents.

Notably, the new report also found that the monarch has been paying rents from his royalty to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, and his wife, at Kensington Palace.

Andrew and his daughter's financial dependency on King Charles III has been dubbed "outrageous."

For those unaware, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his family have been in a tight spot after the duke's arrest in February over his alleged misconduct at the public office. 

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's financial dealings exposed in new report
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's financial dealings exposed in new report
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