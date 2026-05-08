Kate Middleton opts for Princess Diana's jewellery at garden party with Prince William  

Kate Middleton and Prince William hosted the second garden party of the year on behalf of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Shortly after Her Majesty revived the late Princess of Wales' era with her style vision at a prestigious equestrian event, Catherine kicked off a royal gathering with a subtle nod to her late mother-in-law.
On Friday, May 8th, the Prince and Princess of Wales turned to their joint Instagram account to share a glimpse of the second garden party in the supervision of the future King and Queen.
During the royal event, Kate and William were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward, 62, and Sophie, 61.
Despite attending the first garden party of the year hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Princess Anne did not attend the one thrown by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
However, the Princess Royal’s daughter, Zara Tindall, showed up for the key occasion.
For the event, the 43-year-old Her Royal Highness opted for one of her favourite brands for a palace garden party.
The mom of three also gave a subtle nod to the late princess by wearing her bracelet, and she paid a heartfelt tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II by carrying her earrings.
For those unaware, this marked the second garden party at Buckingham Palace, as the earlier one hosted by His Majesty on Wednesday, May 6th.