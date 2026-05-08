News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Suspect charged for chasing Andrew near Sandringham pleads not guilty

Alex Jenkinson denies wrongdoing after being charged with three counts for threatening Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Suspect charged for chasing Andrew near Sandringham pleads not guilty
Suspect charged for chasing Andrew near Sandringham pleads not guilty

Alex Jenkinson has pleaded not guilty of the charges levelled against him.

On Friday, May 8, the 39-year-old suspect, who was taken into custody after threatening Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor by chasing him near Sandringham Estate – denied any wrongdoing during his appearance at Westminster magistrates’ court, GB News reported.

Jenkinson – who appeared at the court with his arm in a sling – has been charged with two counts of harassment for using threat, abusive or insulting words or behavior to harass someone or cause alarm or distress.

Additionally, he has also been indicted for failing to provide a blood sample while in custody.

During his appearance at court, the suspect – who hails from Debenham near Stowmarket – admitted that he refused to provide a blood sample while being held in custody.

However, he denied the other two charges accusing him of using threatening, abusive or insulting behavior toward a man named Stephen Terry in King’s Lynn on May 5.

“Officers were called to Wolferton shortly after 7.30pm yesterday (Wednesday 6 May 2026) following a report a man was behaving in an intimidating manner in the village,” stated the Norfolk Constabulary on Thursday, May 7.

The Constabulary confirmed the man was arrested and said “he was taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning and remains in custody.”

For those unversed, the disturbing incident took place around 7:30 in the evening on Wednesday when the disgraced ex-Prince stepped out near his home at the Sandringham Estate along with his dogs.

Kate Middleton opts for Princess Diana's jewellery at garden party with Prince William
Kate Middleton opts for Princess Diana's jewellery at garden party with Prince William
Queen Camilla copies Kate Middleton style for surprise reunion with ex-husband
Queen Camilla copies Kate Middleton style for surprise reunion with ex-husband
Andrew’s masked pursuer identified after shocking chase, faces serious charges
Andrew’s masked pursuer identified after shocking chase, faces serious charges
Beatrice, Eugenie ignore dad Andrew's 'risky situation' for party with Taylor Swift
Beatrice, Eugenie ignore dad Andrew's 'risky situation' for party with Taylor Swift
King Charles' estate gives major blow to Harry, Meghan just weeks before UK arrival
King Charles' estate gives major blow to Harry, Meghan just weeks before UK arrival
King Charles joins Harry, William in special birthday tribute to Sir David Attenborough
King Charles joins Harry, William in special birthday tribute to Sir David Attenborough
Prince William's reaction over Aston Villa win steals the show: 'never seen him this excited'
Prince William's reaction over Aston Villa win steals the show: 'never seen him this excited'
Princess Eugenie attends first special event in London after pregnancy announcement
Princess Eugenie attends first special event in London after pregnancy announcement
Prince Harry praises David Attenborough in emotional tribute before 100th birthday
Prince Harry praises David Attenborough in emotional tribute before 100th birthday
Palace drops update as Queen Camilla, Duchess of Gloucester team up for rare outing
Palace drops update as Queen Camilla, Duchess of Gloucester team up for rare outing
Andrew chased by unknown man in first outing after Eugenie's pregnancy news
Andrew chased by unknown man in first outing after Eugenie's pregnancy news
Rarely-seen senior Royal joins King Charles for historic ceremony in London
Rarely-seen senior Royal joins King Charles for historic ceremony in London

Popular News

Is Hantavirus next COVID-19? Experts shed light on some essential facts

Is Hantavirus next COVID-19? Experts shed light on some essential facts
14 minutes ago
Billie Eilish hits back as 'meat' statement triggers online backlash: 'Inherently wrong'

Billie Eilish hits back as 'meat' statement triggers online backlash: 'Inherently wrong'
2 hours ago
Iran threatens renewed conflict if US escalates Hormuz tensions: Report

Iran threatens renewed conflict if US escalates Hormuz tensions: Report

an hour ago