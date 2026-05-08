Suspect charged for chasing Andrew near Sandringham pleads not guilty

Alex Jenkinson has pleaded not guilty of the charges levelled against him.
On Friday, May 8, the 39-year-old suspect, who was taken into custody after threatening Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor by chasing him near Sandringham Estate – denied any wrongdoing during his appearance at Westminster magistrates’ court, GB News reported.
Jenkinson – who appeared at the court with his arm in a sling – has been charged with two counts of harassment for using threat, abusive or insulting words or behavior to harass someone or cause alarm or distress.
Additionally, he has also been indicted for failing to provide a blood sample while in custody.
During his appearance at court, the suspect – who hails from Debenham near Stowmarket – admitted that he refused to provide a blood sample while being held in custody.
However, he denied the other two charges accusing him of using threatening, abusive or insulting behavior toward a man named Stephen Terry in King’s Lynn on May 5.
“Officers were called to Wolferton shortly after 7.30pm yesterday (Wednesday 6 May 2026) following a report a man was behaving in an intimidating manner in the village,” stated the Norfolk Constabulary on Thursday, May 7.
The Constabulary confirmed the man was arrested and said “he was taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning and remains in custody.”
For those unversed, the disturbing incident took place around 7:30 in the evening on Wednesday when the disgraced ex-Prince stepped out near his home at the Sandringham Estate along with his dogs.