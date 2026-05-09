Prince William gives rare look inside David Attenborough’s milestone birthday bash

Prince William has offered rare peeks into Sir David Attenborough’s milestone birthday celebrations.
On Friday, May 8, the legendary English broadcaster and natural historian rang in his 100th birthday, which was celebrated by the British Royal Family in a heartfelt way.
For his special day, the Royals posted a series of joyful tributes, honouring the conservationist for his major efforts to save the environment and wildlife.
In honour of his centenary, a special birthday bash was also organised at the Royal Albert Hall by the BBC, hosted by Kirsty Young.
The delightful celebration also marked Prince William in attendance, who is David’s one of the biggest admirers.
Taking to his and Princess Kate’s official Instagram account on Friday night, the Prince of Wales posted a special video featuring rare looks inside the special celebration.
The clip showed him spending a heartfelt time with Sir David Attenborough, as the two shared laughs.
It also showcased William delivering a warm speech to honour the broadcaster, noting that its rare for a person to celebrate a 100th birthday, “but it is rarer still when that person has transformed the way we see the only home that we have - Planet Earth.”
He went on to commend Sir David's "boundless curiosity, gentle wisdom and unwavering dedication" and described him as a "guiding light in the work we now undertake to safeguard the natural world."
In the post’s caption, Kensington Palace shared Prince William’s another heartfelt message, writing, “Sir David, thank you for your wisdom, your kindness, your dedication, and for reminding us, always, of the wonder of the world we call home. A very happy 100th birthday!”
Notably, King Charles also celebrated Sir David Attenborough’s milestone 100th birthday with special tributes shared on the Royal Family’s Instagram handle.