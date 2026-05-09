Andrew to provide bombshell evidence against man charged for threatening him?

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to give a major evidence in a shocking case.
In a major update shared by GB News on Friday, May 8, it was reported that the former Duke of York may provide a testimony against Alex Jenkinson – the balaclava-clad man who chased the former Prince near the Sandringham Estate during his outing on Wednesday.
Jenkinson, who was charged with two counts of harassment and one count of failing to provide a blood sample while in custody, pleaded not guilty of the first two charges, claiming that he did not use threat, abusive or insulting behavior towards King Charles’s brother in Westminster Magistrates’ Court.
During the hearing, the court imposed strict bail conditions on the 39-year-old, barring him from visiting key royal residences, including Sanringham Estate, Buckingham Palace, Balmoral Castle, Windsor Castle, and Highgrove.
He has also been forbidden from making any form of contact with Andrew, coming near him, or travelling into Norfolk.
It was also reported that prosecutor Josephine Jones told the court that the ex-Prince is expected to provide his testimony remotely through a video link in the upcoming trial set for July 29.
Josephine also requested to allow Andrew to testify via a remote link from King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court, which has been approved by the chief magistrate.
However, the chief magistrate also noted that it would be better if the disgraced former Prince provide his evidence from some other location rather than a court.