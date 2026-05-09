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Sarah Ferguson sparks controversy after claims of shocking bond with Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sarah Ferguson reportedly linked to Sean 'Diddy' Combs in new book allegations

Sarah Ferguson sparks controversy after claims of shocking bond with Sean Diddy Combs
Sarah Ferguson sparks controversy after claims of shocking bond with Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sarah Ferguson has been at the center of renewed controversy after reports surfaced alleging she once had a shocking relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The former Duchess of York has been linked in claims from Andrew Lownie’s book Entitled to a “friends with benefits” relationship with the disgraced music mogul, as well as allegations that she once took her daughter Princess Eugenie to one of his parties.

A Palm Beach source claimed Ferguson had ties to Jeffrey Epstein and was described as an “opportunist,” while also alleging she would have accepted his proposal even after his conviction.

The claims further suggest she later had a relationship with Sean Combs, reportedly after first meeting him at a 2002 New York party hosted by Ghislaine Maxwell.

The insider claimed the “secret friends with benefits” arrangement lasted four years, beginning in 2004.

Notably, Combs reportedly said his 2006 fragrance Unforgivable was inspired by Sarah Ferguson.

The book excerpt also claims the pair met in luxury hotels across Europe and Africa, and alleges Ferguson introduced her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to Combs on multiple occasions when they were younger.

“Sean’s parties were wild,” a Royal Family staff member said, per the excerpt, adding, “The fact that she brought Eugenie around was alarming.”

The report follows the Department of Justice’s release of documents linked to investigations into the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including an alleged 2010 email exchange with Sarah Ferguson referencing her daughter Princess Eugenie in a crude remark.

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