'Horrified' Prince Harry strongly reacts on Andrew attack: 'nobody is truly protected'

Life-threatening attack on Andrew Mountbatten has reportedly sparked fresh concerns for Prince Harry.
The former Duke of York - who lost his Royal status in October 2025, after his ties with Jeffrey Epstein were exposed, was chased by a masked man outside his residence in Norfolk, Sandringham earlier, this week.
Alex Jenkinson was arrested right after over charges of abusive behaviour with King Charles' brother and threatening him.
However, during the hearing in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 8, the 39-year-old man - charged with two counts of harrasment and one count of not providing a blood sample in custody, has pleaded not guilty of both charges.
As per the reports, the former Prince is set to testify via a video link in the upcoming trial set for July 29.
Now, Charles's estrange son Harry - who is already fighting tooth and nail to reinstate his state security in the UK is believed to have been "rattled" by the incident.
An insider told Rob Shuter, "Harry was horrified," adding, "If someone can get that close to Andrew near a royal estate, then nobody is truly protected anymore."
The timings of the attack on Andrew is critical as The Duke of Sussex is just week away from bringing his wife Meghan Markle to the UK for the countdown ceremony of his multisporting event, The Invictus Games 2027, set to held in Birmingham.
Meghan's UK return will mark her first with Harry since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.
Harry and Meghan left the UK in 2020 and moved to the US. They have been living in Montecito, California since then with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.