Princess Anne makes first official statement after Andrew 'attacker' pleaded not guilty

Princess Anne has broken her silence in first official statement after "attack" on brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
Just a day after a maskedman reportedly chased and threatened to attack the former Duke of York, his sister, The Princess Royal, celebrated a historic milestone.
On Friday, May 8, Anne visited the Devon-based Deaf Academy to mark the organisation’s 200th anniversary.
During her visit, King Charles' sister praised the academy for "setting standards for others to follow" as the oldest deaf school in England marked two centuries of education, heritage and community.
After unveiled a commemorative plaque, The Princess Royal noted, "This place has set some standards for others to follow and you’re still doing that, so I wish you well."
"Thank you for what you’ve achieved over the last 200 years, but something tells me that these basics will not go away, you need to stay, so good luck with the next stage," she added.
Princess Anne's Royal engagement at the same time as Andrew's alleged harraser, Alex Jenkinson - who was charged with two counts of harrasment pleaded not guilty in Westminster Megistrates' court.