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King Charles breaks silence after Queen Camilla reunites with ex-husband at special event

Queen Camilla made solo appearance at Badminton Horse Trials yesterday

King Charles breaks silence after Queen Camilla reunites with ex-husband at special event
King Charles breaks silence after Queen Camilla reunites with ex-husband at special event  

King Charles III has seemingly spoken out a day after Queen Camilla's surprise reunion with her former partner, Andrew Parker Bowles. 

On Friday, May 8th, Her Majesty shocked onlookers with her style transformation, as she ditched her traditional royal gown while attending special event at the 

She also sparked interest the previous day when she greeted her ex-husband, who was celebrating 30 years of the Ebony Horse Club, where he serves as patron.

Nowadays, Buckingham Palace highlighted the 78-year-old Queen’s glimpses from the equestrian event.

"Celebrating 30 years of @EbonyHorseClubBrixton! The Queen met members of the Ebony Horse Club as they demonstrate their skills during a display at Badminton Horse Trials," the Royal Family stated in the caption.

The statement continued, "Her Majesty met young riders and staff members, who teach horse riding skills to disadvantaged young people at the charity’s centre in Brixton."

However, King Charles’ office has not mentioned the Queen’s reunion with her ex-husband, leaving fans to speculate that the couple are not on the "same page" after the Badminton Horse Trials.

For those unaware, the mom of two reunited with Andrew Parker Bowles after 31 years since their divorce in 1995.   

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