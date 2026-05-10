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Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day post blunder leaves fans ‘disappointed'

The Princess of Wales falls flat with fans as her Mother’s Day special post sparks shocking reactions

Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day post blunder leaves fans ‘disappointed’
Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day post blunder leaves fans ‘disappointed’

Kate Middleton left royal fans disappointed with a major blunder in a special post.

On Sunday, May 10, the Princess of Wales celebrated the 2026 Mother’s Day with a heartwarming post featuring a special video from her and Prince William-hosted Garden Party at Buckingham Palace that saw members of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance in attendance.

Maternal Mental Health Alliance is “a UK-based charity and network of more than 130 organisations committed to ensuring women, babies and families affected by perinatal mental health problems have access to high-quality, compassionate care and support,” as per the organisation’s description.

Princess Kate is Patron of the organization since May 2022.

The clip featured Karen from the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, and Erica from Her Circle, Chair of the North East Council for Complex Motherhood, speaking on the importance to reflect on the experience of complex motherhood.

However, a major blunder in their statement sparked disappointment among fans, as by referring to “mothers” as “birthing people,” they caused social media users to question their choice of words and how Kensington Palace approved the video to be posted.

“Birthing people?” questioned one, while another slammed, “Why are we referring to mothers as „birthing people“? This is ridiculous. Why would Kensington Palace publish such a rubbish statement? Enough wokeness please!”

A third criticized, “Seriously wtf is a birthing person. Come on people do better.”

“Lost an interest in what it seems wonderful charity as soon as you mentioned “birthing people “ . Word you were looking for is women!” wrote a fourth.

For those unfamiliar, Princess Kate is a mother of three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – whom she shares with Prince William.

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