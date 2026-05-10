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King Charles spotlights Duchess Sophie’s vibrant project for upcoming Royal event

Buckingham Palace shows support for Duchess Sophie as she gears up to work on heartwarming project

King Charles spotlights Duchess Sophie’s vibrant project for upcoming Royal event
King Charles spotlights Duchess Sophie’s vibrant project for upcoming Royal event

King Charles has given a major nod to Duchess Sophie’s vibrant new project.

On Sunday, May 10, the British Royal Family took to its official Instagram account to share a heartfelt update with fans, shining spotlight on the Duchess of Edinburgh’s special initiative for an upcoming Royal event.

Alongside a couple of photos showing Sophie with Landform Consultants’ Alan Williams, Buckingham Palace shared that the two have joined forces to create a special garden called The Plants with Purpose Garden for the Royal Windsor Flower Show.

“Something is blooming…" began the Royals, adding, "We are honoured that HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh and Alan Williams of Landform Consultants are co-designing and building The Plants with Purpose Garden which will sit at the heart of the Royal Windsor Flower Show this year."

They continued to share, “The Garden will highlight the importance of healthy soil and an understanding of how food is grown. Her Royal Highness dedicates much of her time to championing opportunities for young people to forge a career in the British food industry, supporting sustainable food production, and engaging everyone with where our food comes from.”

“Alan Titchmarsh, The Honorary President of The Royal Windsor Flower Show, met The Duchess and Alan Williams to learn more about the inspiration for the garden,” the statement added.

This year, the Royal Windsor Flower Show is set to take place on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

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