Princess Anne's new portrait receives King Charles' nod days before public display

Princess Anne's beautiful new portrait is set to catch eyeballs this week - but it has already gotten King Charles' seal of approval.
A brand new painting by the Bristish portrait artist, Louise Pragnell - which was completed on Friday, May 8, 2026 has already received a nod from her brother Charles.
As per the photos released by Louise on her official Instagram account, The Princess Royal herself revealed the final portrait featuring Anne in a military uniform exuding elegance.
The portrait has been created to mark Her Royal Highness's appointment as Colonel-in-Chief and to recognise Anne's "unwavering commitment" to its personnel and values.
Shortly after the videos and photos from the ianugral ceremony were shared, Royal Family's official account - representing King Charles and Queen Camilla, was quick to double tab to express their thoughts.
"A great honour to finally unveil my portrait of HRH The Princess Royal, at a very special black tie dinner. An incredible evening celebrating leadership in the Intelligence Corps Armed Forces," read the caption alongside the post.
Meanwhile, Corps Colonel, Niklas Fairweather, also issued an official statement on behalf of Intelligence Corps, noting, "This portrait is a source of pride for everyone in the Intelligence Corps. Since she was appointed Colonel-in-Chief in 2022, Her Royal Highness has demonstrated anunwavering commitment to our people and a genuine interest in our work that has deeply resonated with all who serve."
She continued, "As a Senior Royal who has excelled at the highest levels of public life, international sport, and military service, she is a powerful role model for all our personnel, particularly the women of the Corps."
"This commission is our way of expressing our gratitude and ensuring her contribution is acknowledged now and remembered for generations to come," added the statement.