Kate Middleton set to redefine 'new normal' approach during royal Italy visit

Kate Middleton has prepared to redefine the “new normal” approach during her first solo trip to Italy after recovering from cancer.
Catherine, 43, is determined to set the example during her upcoming trip, as it would redefine a unique strategy despite her brief battle with an undisclosed form of cancer.
For those unaware, earlier this month, Kensington Palace confirmed that the Princess of Wales will travel to Reggio Emilia next week for a two-day working visit focused on early childhood development.
This trip will mark her first official overseas engagement since announcing she was in remission from cancer.
Speaking about Her Royal Highness’ new tour, a royal aide, Mr Fitzwilliams, told GB News that Catherine’s public role had inevitably changed since her last royal trip to Boston, which she accompanied with Prince William in 2022.
Now, Kate’s approach will be changed, as Fitzwilliams said, "Catherine has had a very difficult period. Also, she’s balancing things. Above everything else, health is important because without that, you can’t operate and function."
"The Waleses unquestionably have got this unique profile with people longing to see them," the royal insider added.
Kate Middleton will travel to Italy for a two-day solo visit, scheduled from May 13 to May 14, 2026.