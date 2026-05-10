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Queen Camilla to host innovative ceremony for Medical Detection Dogs at Clarence House

Her Majesty to attend Clarence House ceremony next week for cause close to her heart

Queen Camilla to host innovative ceremony for Medical Detection Dogs at Clarence House
Queen Camilla to host innovative ceremony for Medical Detection Dogs at Clarence House 

Queen Camilla is actively resuming her royal duties especially after her successful four-day trip to the United States of America with King Charles III.

On Saturday, May 9th, GB News reported that Her Majesty set to welcome supporters of Medical Detection Dogs to Clarence House, celebrating specially trained dogs, who identify the odor of disease before they occur.

Notably, the 78-year-old of Queen will host the innovative ceremony on Tuesday, May 12th, few days after she attended the 30th anniversary celebration of the Ebony Horse Club.

During the upcoming royal event, King Charles’ life partner also meet Lucy accompanied by her specially trained dog Wolfie.

Wolfie, is trained dog, who plays significant part in Lucy’s daily life as he alert her to episodes of Postural Tachycardia Syndrome before they occur.

The Medical Alert Assistance Dogs usually provide trainings to the dogs to warn their owners when a potentially life-threatening medical episode is imminent, enabling them to take preventative action.

Queen Camilla has been the patron of Medical Detection Dogs since 2014, playing a vital role in raising awareness for the charity’s work in training dogs to detect diseases like cancer and COVID-19.

So far, it has not cleared whether King Charles III will accompany his wife at the innovative ceremony. 

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