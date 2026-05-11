Andrew faces extended uncertainty over royal status as investigation continues

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could reportedly remain in the British royal line of succession for at least another year, despite ongoing scrutiny surrounding his role within the monarchy
Keir Starmer’s government has indicated support for efforts to remove the status following his February arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, though the police investigation could last more than a year.
Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday and questioned for 11 hours before being released as investigations continue.
Days later, Treasury minister Darren Jones addressed the matter in Parliament.
"The Government are clear that we are not ruling out action in respect of the line of succession at this stage and we will consider whether any further steps are required in due course," he told the Commons.
Jones added, "It is vital, however, that we first allow the police to carry out their investigations."
A Liberal Democrat motion calling on the government to release documents linked to Andrew’s appointment as trade envoy won parliamentary backing, highlighting growing cross-party demands for greater transparency over his conduct in the position.
Notably, any change would require new legislation and approval from Commonwealth realms where the King Charles is head of state, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand, which have already signaled support.