News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Andrew faces extended uncertainty over royal status as investigation continues

Andrew's succession debate intensifies following his arrest and Parliamentary scrutiny

Andrew faces extended uncertainty over royal status as investigation continues
Andrew faces extended uncertainty over royal status as investigation continues

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could reportedly remain in the British royal line of succession for at least another year, despite ongoing scrutiny surrounding his role within the monarchy

Keir Starmer’s government has indicated support for efforts to remove the status following his February arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, though the police investigation could last more than a year.

Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday and questioned for 11 hours before being released as investigations continue.

Days later, Treasury minister Darren Jones addressed the matter in Parliament.

"The Government are clear that we are not ruling out action in respect of the line of succession at this stage and we will consider whether any further steps are required in due course," he told the Commons.

Jones added, "It is vital, however, that we first allow the police to carry out their investigations."

A Liberal Democrat motion calling on the government to release documents linked to Andrew’s appointment as trade envoy won parliamentary backing, highlighting growing cross-party demands for greater transparency over his conduct in the position.

Andrew faces extended uncertainty over royal status as investigation continues

Notably, any change would require new legislation and approval from Commonwealth realms where the King Charles  is head of state, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand, which have already signaled support.

King Charles spotlights Duchess Sophie’s vibrant project for upcoming Royal event
King Charles spotlights Duchess Sophie’s vibrant project for upcoming Royal event
Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day post blunder leaves fans ‘disappointed'
Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day post blunder leaves fans ‘disappointed'
Who told Andrew about Princess Eugenie’s 3rd pregnancy? Shocking name revealed
Who told Andrew about Princess Eugenie’s 3rd pregnancy? Shocking name revealed
Sarah Ferguson's camp finally reacts to her controversial ties with Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Sarah Ferguson's camp finally reacts to her controversial ties with Sean 'Diddy' Combs
King Charles under pressure as anti-monarchy protests erupt outside Buckingham Palace
King Charles under pressure as anti-monarchy protests erupt outside Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla to host innovative ceremony for Medical Detection Dogs at Clarence House
Queen Camilla to host innovative ceremony for Medical Detection Dogs at Clarence House
Kate Middleton set to redefine 'new normal' approach during royal Italy visit
Kate Middleton set to redefine 'new normal' approach during royal Italy visit
Kate Middleton receives clear ultimatum from Queen Camilla after successful US visit
Kate Middleton receives clear ultimatum from Queen Camilla after successful US visit
King Charles breaks silence after Queen Camilla reunites with ex-husband at special event
King Charles breaks silence after Queen Camilla reunites with ex-husband at special event
Princess Anne makes first official statement after Andrew 'attacker' pleaded not guilty
Princess Anne makes first official statement after Andrew 'attacker' pleaded not guilty
'Horrified' Prince Harry strongly reacts on Andrew attack: 'nobody is truly protected'
'Horrified' Prince Harry strongly reacts on Andrew attack: 'nobody is truly protected'
Sarah Ferguson sparks controversy after claims of shocking bond with Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Sarah Ferguson sparks controversy after claims of shocking bond with Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Popular News

Ryan Reynolds hails Blake Lively's bravery in Mother's Day post as Justin Baldoni case ends

Ryan Reynolds hails Blake Lively's bravery in Mother's Day post as Justin Baldoni case ends
2 hours ago
Andrew faces extended uncertainty over royal status as investigation continues

Andrew faces extended uncertainty over royal status as investigation continues
2 hours ago
Ivanka Trump remembers mom Ivana Trump on special day with her children

Ivanka Trump remembers mom Ivana Trump on special day with her children
2 hours ago