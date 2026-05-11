News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Prince William follows Queen Camilla’s lead to achieve common goal amid crisis

Prince William teams up with Queen Camilla in leading key mission for King Charles' reign

Prince William follows Queen Camilla’s lead to achieve common goal amid crisis
Prince William follows Queen Camilla’s lead to achieve common goal amid crisis

Prince William - who is believed to be on a mission to "save monarchy", now has a "strong lead" to follow.

King Charles' wife, Queen Camilla is reportedly leading the anti-York compaign with Prince William and Kate Middleton following her lead.

As the pressure on the Royal Family to completely shut off The York family, including, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, the firm has been divided in two camps.

While Charles and his siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward continue to support Andrew and his daughters behind the walls, Walses and her majesty are taking a completely different route, per the sources.

"Her attitude is that they are all a stain on the monarchy," an insider told the Mail on Sunday's Barbara Davies.

As per the sources the divide among senior Royals became evident with the announcement of Eugenie's third pregnancy.

The congratulatory post - which also included Charles' reaction to the news, missed Camilla’s name, indicating a clear divide in their approaches for the York family.

Prince William follows Queen Camilla’s lead to achieve common goal amid crisis

"She took a back seat on the scandal for quite a while out of deference to the King’s familial loyalties and to his health," the source revealed.

However, "as the King’s health has improved she was instrumental in pushing him to act" added the insider.

Not only the baby news had any mention of Camilla, it also failed to garnered any reaction from Kate and William's official account.

Palace announces Prince William's major outings far from London after Kate's Italy visit
Palace announces Prince William's major outings far from London after Kate's Italy visit
Princess Anne's new portrait receives King Charles' nod days before public display
Princess Anne's new portrait receives King Charles' nod days before public display
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson expected to draw attention at upcoming royal gathering
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson expected to draw attention at upcoming royal gathering
King Charles calls for William, Harry 'reunion' amid growing pressure on monarchy
King Charles calls for William, Harry 'reunion' amid growing pressure on monarchy
Prince William highlights 'inspiring' dementia awareness work by brothers in Ireland
Prince William highlights 'inspiring' dementia awareness work by brothers in Ireland
Andrew faces extended uncertainty over royal status as investigation continues
Andrew faces extended uncertainty over royal status as investigation continues
King Charles spotlights Duchess Sophie’s vibrant project for upcoming Royal event
King Charles spotlights Duchess Sophie’s vibrant project for upcoming Royal event
Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day post blunder leaves fans ‘disappointed'
Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day post blunder leaves fans ‘disappointed'
Who told Andrew about Princess Eugenie’s 3rd pregnancy? Shocking name revealed
Who told Andrew about Princess Eugenie’s 3rd pregnancy? Shocking name revealed
Sarah Ferguson's camp finally reacts to her controversial ties with Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Sarah Ferguson's camp finally reacts to her controversial ties with Sean 'Diddy' Combs
King Charles under pressure as anti-monarchy protests erupt outside Buckingham Palace
King Charles under pressure as anti-monarchy protests erupt outside Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla to host innovative ceremony for Medical Detection Dogs at Clarence House
Queen Camilla to host innovative ceremony for Medical Detection Dogs at Clarence House

Popular News

Michael Pennington’s death at 82 floods social media with surprising reactions

Michael Pennington’s death at 82 floods social media with surprising reactions
3 hours ago
JetBlue Flight 882 grounded in St. Lucia: Birdstrike strands passengers as airline refuses hotels

JetBlue Flight 882 grounded in St. Lucia: Birdstrike strands passengers as airline refuses hotels
2 hours ago
Sabrina Carpenter marks Mother’s Day with cutest childhood throwback photos

Sabrina Carpenter marks Mother’s Day with cutest childhood throwback photos
3 hours ago