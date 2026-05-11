Prince William follows Queen Camilla’s lead to achieve common goal amid crisis

Prince William - who is believed to be on a mission to "save monarchy", now has a "strong lead" to follow.
King Charles' wife, Queen Camilla is reportedly leading the anti-York compaign with Prince William and Kate Middleton following her lead.
As the pressure on the Royal Family to completely shut off The York family, including, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, the firm has been divided in two camps.
While Charles and his siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward continue to support Andrew and his daughters behind the walls, Walses and her majesty are taking a completely different route, per the sources.
"Her attitude is that they are all a stain on the monarchy," an insider told the Mail on Sunday's Barbara Davies.
As per the sources the divide among senior Royals became evident with the announcement of Eugenie's third pregnancy.
The congratulatory post - which also included Charles' reaction to the news, missed Camilla’s name, indicating a clear divide in their approaches for the York family.
"She took a back seat on the scandal for quite a while out of deference to the King’s familial loyalties and to his health," the source revealed.
However, "as the King’s health has improved she was instrumental in pushing him to act" added the insider.
Not only the baby news had any mention of Camilla, it also failed to garnered any reaction from Kate and William's official account.