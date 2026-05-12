Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warns US amid rising tensions over peace talks

An Iranian official has issued a severe warning to the US amid the ongoing escalating tension between US-Iran.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Speaker of the Parliament of Iran and peace talks leader in Pakistan, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, stated, "There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people as laid out in the 14-point proposal. Any other approach will be completely inconclusive; nothing but one failure after another.”
"The longer they drag their feet, the more American taxpayers will pay for it," Ghalibaf added.
Both sides have refused to make concessions and repeatedly threatened to resume fighting, but neither appears willing to return to all-out war.
The statement comes days after Iran responded to US Peace proposals via key mediator Pakistan.
Several reports suggested the American plan involved a one-page memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the fighting and establishing a framework for negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme.
Iran's foreign ministry said its response was aimed at marking a permanent end to the ceasefire, ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, halting the US naval blockade on Iranian ports and securing the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad under longstanding sanctions.
However, the US President Trump slammed Tehran's reply as "TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE", stating the US would enjoy a "complete victory" over Iran and that the truce that has halted fighting for more than a month was on its last legs.