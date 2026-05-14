Tayler Holder shares emotional message while cancelling 'When No One’s Around' tour

Tayler Holder has announced the cancellation of his upcoming tour, saying he can “no longer ignore” his mental health and needs time to focus on himself.
In an emotional Instagram post, the country singer explained that recent mental health challenges forced him to cancel his planned “When No One’s Around” tour.
He began the note, “To my fans, friends, and everyone who planned to come see these shows,
This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I need to cancel my upcoming shows.”
The former TikTok star noted, “Over the past several months, I've been in a constant struggle with my mental health in ways that I can no longer ignore. I've tried for awhile now to put my head down and just push through this and give everything I have to the music and the people who support me, but truthfully I've reached my limit right now and I need to take a step back and focus on getting healthy.”
He said that despite achieving many of his dreams, he has recently felt isolated and unfulfilled, while apologising to fans for the disappointment caused by the cancelled tour.
Holder stated, “I'm taking this time to rest, seek support, and reconnect with myself away from the pressure and pace of touring. My hope is that this break will allow me to return stronger, healthier, and able to give you guys the performances you deserve.”
He concluded, “Thank you for your patience, compassion, and continued support. It means more than you'll ever know. Please take care of yourselves and each other. Talk to y'all soon.”
Holder simply captioned the post, "I'm sorry ."
To note, Tayler Holder is a country musician and content creator from Texas who has released music since 2017 and built a large following with over 4.5 million Instagram followers and 19 million on TikTok.