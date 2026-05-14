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Kim Kardashian brand SKIMS faces legal trouble over major allegations

'The Kardashians' star’s shapewear brand is facing a lawsuit from a former worker

Kim Kardashian brand SKIMS faces legal trouble over major allegations
Kim Kardashian brand SKIMS faces legal trouble over major allegations

Kim Kardashian is under hot water as her brand SKIMS is facing a lawsuit over alleged unpaid wages.

The Kardashians star’s shapewear brand is facing a lawsuit from a former worker, David Knight, who alleges he was not paid his full wages during his employment between October and December 2025 in California, with the brand denying the claims.

As per TMZ, the plaintiff alleged that he and other workers were denied overtime pay despite working more than eight hours a day and over 40 hours a week, and were also not provided with legally required meal and rest breaks.

Knight also claimed in his lawsuit that SKIMS failed to pay at least minimum wage for all hours worked and did not issue full final wages upon his discharge or resignation.


A rep for SKIMS shared a statement, saying, “SKIMS denies the allegations in this complaint. This is a boilerplate filing, the same recycled template plaintiffs' firms send to employers across California, fishing for a quick settlement.”

The statement added, “We have no interest in settling claims without merit. SKIMS is and always has been firmly committed to compliance with California wage and hour law, and we look forward to demonstrating that in court."

To note, SKIMS is an American shapewear, underwear, and clothing brand co-founded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede.


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