News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Prince William drops message of 'congratulations' after Harry, Meghan's war film update

Kensington Palace breaks silence after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix film announced

Prince William drops message of congratulations after Harry, Meghans war film update
Prince William drops message of 'congratulations' after Harry, Meghan's war film update

Prince William has broken his silence in first official message just hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new announcement.

As per the reported by various outlets on Friday, May 15, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently working on the film adaptation of Adam Jowett’s memoir No Way Out - based on Afghanistan war.

The upcoming war-film – which is being produced for Netflix is part of the couple’s Archewell Production’s first-look £45m deal with the streaming giant.

Just hours after the update from the Royal couple made the headlines, the official Instagram account of Kensington Palace released William's message with exclusive photos.

Alongside the photos of the future king presenting awards to the individuals at a recent investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle was a message from William which read, "Congratulations to everyone receiving awards in Windsor earlier this week, such a special and well-deserved recognition of your contribution and service."

"Especially proud to see women in sport honoured and celebrated. An inspiring reflection of the impact you continue to have both on and off the field," it added.

Andrew 'not invited' to sister Princess Anne's personal family event in shocking blow
Andrew 'not invited' to sister Princess Anne's personal family event in shocking blow
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle push out ahead with new Netflix war movie amid deal fallout
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle push out ahead with new Netflix war movie amid deal fallout
King Charles celebrates milestone anniversary at Buckingham Palace Garden party
King Charles celebrates milestone anniversary at Buckingham Palace Garden party
King Charles announces conversion therapy ban in powerful Parliament speech
King Charles announces conversion therapy ban in powerful Parliament speech
Kate Middleton ends Italy trip with heartwarming message linked to early childhood work
Kate Middleton ends Italy trip with heartwarming message linked to early childhood work
Buckingham Palace spotlights King Charles, Idris Elba’s joint outing in special video
Buckingham Palace spotlights King Charles, Idris Elba’s joint outing in special video
King Charles makes thoughtful move echoing Prince Harry’s emotional message
King Charles makes thoughtful move echoing Prince Harry’s emotional message
Princess Eugenie slapped with legal trouble just days after King Charles blessings
Princess Eugenie slapped with legal trouble just days after King Charles blessings
Buckingham Palace spotlights close ties between British, Danish royals over shared cause
Buckingham Palace spotlights close ties between British, Danish royals over shared cause
Prince William makes personal admission about Princess Charlotte passion
Prince William makes personal admission about Princess Charlotte passion
Prince William, Kate Middleton strongly oppose Harry's new idea: 'deeply uneasy'
Prince William, Kate Middleton strongly oppose Harry's new idea: 'deeply uneasy'
Kate Middleton shares special message after receiving highest honour in Italy
Kate Middleton shares special message after receiving highest honour in Italy

Popular News

David Beckham becomes UK's first billionaire athlete, doubling family's fortune from 2025

David Beckham becomes UK's first billionaire athlete, doubling family's fortune from 2025
13 minutes ago
Verizon receives FCC approval for $1 billion spectrum acquisition

Verizon receives FCC approval for $1 billion spectrum acquisition
26 minutes ago
San Francisco pizza chain Fiorella files for bankruptcy, Noe Valley site to stay open

San Francisco pizza chain Fiorella files for bankruptcy, Noe Valley site to stay open
an hour ago