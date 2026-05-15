Prince William drops message of 'congratulations' after Harry, Meghan's war film update

Prince William has broken his silence in first official message just hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new announcement.
As per the reported by various outlets on Friday, May 15, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently working on the film adaptation of Adam Jowett’s memoir No Way Out - based on Afghanistan war.
The upcoming war-film – which is being produced for Netflix is part of the couple’s Archewell Production’s first-look £45m deal with the streaming giant.
Just hours after the update from the Royal couple made the headlines, the official Instagram account of Kensington Palace released William's message with exclusive photos.
Alongside the photos of the future king presenting awards to the individuals at a recent investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle was a message from William which read, "Congratulations to everyone receiving awards in Windsor earlier this week, such a special and well-deserved recognition of your contribution and service."
"Especially proud to see women in sport honoured and celebrated. An inspiring reflection of the impact you continue to have both on and off the field," it added.