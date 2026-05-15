Royal Family issues urgent statement as Queen admits to hospital with 'heart issues' 

Late Queen Elizabeth II's third cousin and a very good friend Queen Margrethe of Denmark is in hospital after suffering a health scare.
As per an official announcement made by The Royal House on Thursday, May 14, the 86-year-old Queen was admitted to the hospital with heart health issues.
"Queen Margrethe has been admitted to Rigshospitalet this afternoon," announced the Danish Palace in the official statement about her majesty - who was abdicated two years ago.
The statement continued, "Queen Margrethe will be hospitalized over the weekend for observation and further examinations."
"Her Majesty is tired but in good spirits. The Royal House will announce when there is news," it added.
Queen Margrethe announced her abdication on New Year's Eve 2023 sighting health woes as one of the reasons behind her shocking decision.
"In February this year, I underwent extensive back surgery. Everything went well, thanks to the competent health personnel, who took care of me," said the Royal in her speech at the time.
"Inevitably, the operation gave cause to thoughts about the future – whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation. I have decided that now is the right time," she added.
The monarch - who kept conducting royal engagements despite abdiction had to skip multiple events last year due to health issues.