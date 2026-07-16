Lana Del Rey snubs Taylor Swift's wedding? Report reveals real reason

Lana Del Rey was notably absent from Taylor Swift's star-studded wedding despite their long-standing friendship, with a new report revealing she attended a different celebration instead.
Despite their long friendship, the Blue Jeans songstress was absent from the Opalite singer and the NFL star’s wedding.
Instead of attending the star-studded celebration at Madison Square Garden, she chose to attend a friend's birthday party in Los Angeles.
Rather than attending Swift and Kelce's wedding, Lana Del Rey joined her sister Caroline Grant at an intimate Fourth of July birthday gathering for YouTuber Oli Abbas.
Abbas posted a short video of himself with Del Rey at the party along with a touching caption.
“My birthday was such an amazing day surrounded by my favorite people,” he gushed.
Abbas went on to share, “So thankful for @mrsremiashten for hosting and [Del Rey and Grant] for having us as well.”
The Summertime Sadness singer replied, "Ahh we love you so much, best weekend ever, thank you guys for coming and hanging with us on the fourth and celebrating your birthday a little early and for the next day also! Double wishes."
Del Rey met Oli Abbas at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards after telling him she was a fan of his YouTube channel.
Her decision to skip Swift's wedding surprised fans, given the singers' long friendship and Del Rey's attendance alongside Swift at Super Bowl LVIII to support Kelce.
Rolling Stone had speculated that Del Rey would perform Young & Beautiful at the wedding.
Swift and Del Rey first met at the 2012 MTV EMAs and later reunited at Lady Gaga's 30th birthday party in 2016.
Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey’s collaboration
Their shared collaboration with producer Jack Antonoff led to their first musical partnership in 2022 on Snow on the Beach, featured on Swift's Midnights album.
“I am such a fan of Lana Del Rey,” Swift gushed while discussing the song.
She added, “Lana Del Rey is in my opinion one of the best musical artists ever, the fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege and the fact that she would be so generous as to collab with us on this song is something I am going to be grateful for for life - absolutely love her.”
One of the pair's most memorable public appearances came at the 2024 Grammy Awards.